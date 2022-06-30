Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NTSB: Amtrak train was below speed limit before fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak...
The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation on the Amtrak passenger train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri.(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak passenger train was going about 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck at a rural Missouri railway crossing, killing four people.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said Wednesday that the speed limit is 90 mph at the crossing where the collision occurred Monday in western Missouri.

The Southwest Chief was traveling about 89 mph when it began blowing its horn about a quarter mile from the collision site.

The early investigation found no concerns with the train’s brakes or other mechanical issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man Tuesday morning in North Jonesboro.
Man arrested in Jonesboro shooting
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees...
Jonesboro man accused of threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

Latest News

Cleanup crews from ArDOT finishing up their efforts.
Last of tornado debris in Trumann hauled off
Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision
Jordan the kitten was saved from a Lansing storm drain by Ingham County Animal Control, Lansing...
PHOTOS: 6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
As of Wednesday, June 29, Jonesboro Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said they are still...
Roof caves in during house fire, cause still under investigation