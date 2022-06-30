Energy Alert
Paragould man accused of threatening witness

Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he threatened a witness multiple times.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he threatened a witness multiple times.

Forrest Persinger, 27, is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center after a judge found probable cause on June 29 to charge him with intimidating a witness and first-degree terroristic threatening.

The victim told police Persinger had sent her multiple threatening text messages in the last few months.

In the messages, Persinger demanded the victim drop charges in an ongoing case between the two of them, the affidavit stated.

During a Mirandized interview, Detective Sergeant Robert Sexton said Persinger “made multiple incriminating statements.”

In addition to his bond, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham ordered Persinger to have no contact with the victim.

