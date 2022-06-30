Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (CNN) – A small ski resort in Vermont is retiring its controversial name this summer.

It’s called “Suicide Six.”

With growing complaints about the insensitive nature of its nearly 90-year-old name, the owners are working on new branding.

On the resort’s website, it said it “embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name.”

"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
"Suicide Six" Ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about mental health.(WCAX)

The website says the name originally came after the man who built one of the runs joked that skiing the steep trail would be suicide.

The ski area near Woodstock is best known for being the home of the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for competitive skiers.

A new name should be announced later this summer, well before the next winter ski season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with first-degree battery after being suspected of...
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting following argument

Latest News

Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions