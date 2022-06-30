TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in Paragould planned following holiday weekend

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you plan on coming back home to Paragould after a long holiday weekend, make sure you keep this traffic alert in mind!

City officials said much of Pruetts Chapel Road will be closed on July 5 and 6 so the Public Works Department can perform repairs on the road’s drainage system.

The affected areas on the road ranged from the 2700-block to 4607 Pruetts Chapel Road.

You are urged to use caution and plan for an alternate route if you drive in this area.

