1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Blytheville man died when his vehicle crashed into two other vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Interstate 55 near the 28-mile marker.

ASP said 27-year-old Dontrel Washington was northbound in the southbound lane of Interstate 55 when his 2010 Pontiac G6 approached a southbound 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Stuart Cuvillier of Iowa.

Cuvillier swerved to avoid a collision and hit Washington’s vehicle.

Washington continued traveling north in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by 26-year-old Holly Horton of Wentzville, Missouri.

Horton and Cuvillier, along with his passenger Olivia Perry of Iowa, suffered injuries and were taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Washington died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.