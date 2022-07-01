A-State women’s golf adds third commit to recruiting class

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s golf head coach MJ Desbiens Shaw announced Friday that Morgan Beaulieu has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Red Wolves ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“We are very excited to add Morgan to our roster,” said Shaw. “Morgan is a multi-sport athlete who will make an immediate impact on our team. She has gained a lot of experience in the last few years playing a highly competitive tournament schedule. We are looking forward to the start of our season and cannot wait to have her join our Red Wolves family.”

A product of St. Cloud High School in St. Cloud, Florida, Beaulieu was a three-time state championship qualifier and the first player to win four consecutive Orange Belt Conference Tournament crowns. Beaulieu won six events in the last calendar year and added four more top five finishes. She was the 2021 Top 50 Tour Champion and the 2020 Top 50 National Player of the Year. She also qualified for the Notah Begay Junior Golf National Championship. She recently made match play at the Florida Women’s Amateur and is currently ranked No. 502 in the junior golf rankings. In addition to golf, Beaulieu played flag football and was named All-County playing wide receiver.

Beaulieu joins Olivia Coit (Edmond Memorial HS) and Thitapha Iamtragul (Dodge City CC) as signees ahead of the 2022-23 season. For the latest on A-State women’s golf follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

