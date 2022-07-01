Bath & Body Works returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is returning.

The new store will be located in Caraway Plaza, between Petco and Rack Room Shoes.

According to signs on the building’s front, the store is set to open in September. The company is currently hiring employees.

On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek, forcing several businesses to relocate or close permanently.

The damage was so great that the mall was razed.

