Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. theft suspect arrested after crashing motorcycle in pursuit in Kansas

J.D. Comstock/Baxter County Sheriff's Office
J.D. Comstock/Baxter County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KY3) - A man wanted by Baxter County, Ark. authorities for theft is hospitalized after crashing a motorcycle during a pursuit in Kansas.

J.D. Comstock, 37, suffered serious injuries in a crash near Sedan. Investigators say the pursuit lasted through four counties.

Baxter County authorities say Comstock is suspected of stealing from a home in June. When deputies attempted to arrest him, they say Comstock escaped custody. Investigators say he will face multiple charges when he is healthy enough to release from a hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of a major highway is back open after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a...
Two “destructive” pipe bombs secured following evening discovery, arrest made
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Manila mayor dies at 76
A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice