Canoe rental businesses see more traffic amid holiday weekend

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence Day weekend is here, meaning area waterways will be packed.

The Spring River is always a popular destination for tourists and thrill-seekers.

In 2021, Spring River Camp & Canoe saw lower foot traffic, but this year, things have turned around, according to owner and operator Rocky McCollum.

“I think compared to last year, it was an immaculate difference comparing last year and this year. So much difference in it,” he said. “I’m well pleased with the traffic we’ve had come through and all.”

McCollum also said this year’s profits have increased.

“Actually Fourth of July started last week, we’ve been swamped. We’ve probably doubled what last year was already,” he said.

McCollum added the campground was in the process of purchasing additional canoes ahead of the holiday weekend.

City officials are expecting thousands to travel through the area over the next four days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

