Community in shock following late-night bomb scare

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is on edge following a late-night discovery, with some saying it could have been worse.

On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck.

The man behind the discovery, Joshua Hurd, said the truck belonged to him and they found it in an abandoned house off Highway 141. The discovery was a little more than what law enforcement was expecting.

“We noticed a pipe bomb on the floor and they kind of told us to step back you know,” he said. “We didn’t know anything going on at the time so we kind of just went back to our cars and waited.”

Arkansas State Bomb Squad was called to the scene to clear the truck, as Hurd said he could not believe what was going on.

“You never prepare for anything like that, so I don’t know what to think,” he said. “When my brother had the truck stolen, we didn’t think it would turn into this.”

Hurd was not the only one in shock.

Just a few miles down the road, Kerri Faries was working at the Lorado Grocery and Grill, and all she could think about was if her son was okay.

“I was hearing from my little boy down the road, he was calling me because I live just right down the road from where it was at, kind of scary I was worried about my son he was home by himself,” she said.

Faries said in a very small town in a remote area, you really don’t see things like this happen.

“I mean it was really scary you know,” she said. “You don’t think anything is going to happen out here, but you never know.”

The Bomb Squad was able to safely remove the pipe bombs from the truck and transported them to Little Rock for testing.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said one woman was arrested, but her name has not been released.

