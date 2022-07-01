Farmers plead for rain amid dry spell

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse.

Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with.

The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp, and Randolph Counties are all in a “D1 Drought” which is considered to be moderate.

University of Arkansas Extension agents around the state are prepared to help farmers who might have questions.

Fulton County Extension Agent Cory Tyler said the drought will likely continue on until we see one or more inches of rain.

“Looking at the 8 to 14-day outlook, we’re going to continue to be dry,” he said. “The rain chances are minimal at most, and if you get rain it will be isolated, and it won’t be enough to get us out of where we are at.”

Tyler said there are educational programs available through your local extension office.

