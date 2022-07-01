Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Farmers plead for rain amid dry spell

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse.

Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with.

The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp, and Randolph Counties are all in a “D1 Drought” which is considered to be moderate.

University of Arkansas Extension agents around the state are prepared to help farmers who might have questions.

Fulton County Extension Agent Cory Tyler said the drought will likely continue on until we see one or more inches of rain.

“Looking at the 8 to 14-day outlook, we’re going to continue to be dry,” he said. “The rain chances are minimal at most, and if you get rain it will be isolated, and it won’t be enough to get us out of where we are at.”

Tyler said there are educational programs available through your local extension office.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Funeral services set for Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner

Latest News

City officials are expecting thousands to travel through the area over the next four days.
Canoe rental businesses see more traffic amid holiday weekend
More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is...
Bath & Body Works returning to Jonesboro
The Westside Consolidated School board held a special called meeting on Thursday, June 30,...
Westside school construction project on hold
Holiday travelers can breathe a sigh of relief if they plan to fly out of Jonesboro.
Jonesboro airport to not see issues ahead of holiday weekend