July 1: What you need to know

Welcome to July! It’ll start a lot like what most of June was. Humidity has returned, heat is building back in, and there’s the chance of a few isolated showers and downpours. In fact, as a front moves closer to us and some tropical moisture moves into the southern part of the state, coverage should pick up a little this weekend.

It still looks like most miss out on the rain. If you’re heading to the water this weekend, be on the lookout for dark clouds and thunder. You shouldn’t have to abandon the water for long as any rain looks brief.

Looking ahead to next week, a big dome of high pressure moves back across Region 8 again. We’ve already seen this a couple of times this summer, so you already know that the end result will be temperatures around 100 with heat advisories.

We will keep you updated on rain chances on the Region 8 Weather App over the weekend.

‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice.

Little Rock OB/GYNs talk about women’s options after abortion ban.

Northern Arkansas counties reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

We’ll spotlight local events to help you celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

