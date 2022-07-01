Energy Alert
July 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Welcome to July! It’ll start a lot like what most of June was. Humidity has returned, heat is building back in, and there’s the chance of a few isolated showers and downpours. In fact, as a front moves closer to us and some tropical moisture moves into the southern part of the state, coverage should pick up a little this weekend.

It still looks like most miss out on the rain. If you’re heading to the water this weekend, be on the lookout for dark clouds and thunder. You shouldn’t have to abandon the water for long as any rain looks brief.

Looking ahead to next week, a big dome of high pressure moves back across Region 8 again. We’ve already seen this a couple of times this summer, so you already know that the end result will be temperatures around 100 with heat advisories.

We will keep you updated on rain chances on the Region 8 Weather App over the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice.

Little Rock OB/GYNs talk about women’s options after abortion ban.

Northern Arkansas counties reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

We’ll spotlight local events to help you celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Part of a major highway is back open after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a...
Two “destructive” pipe bombs secured following evening discovery, arrest made
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Manila mayor dies at 76
Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he threatened a witness multiple times.
Paragould man accused of threatening witness

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice
After serving Jonesboro for 34 years Fire Chief Kevin Miller has retired.
Long-time Jonesboro fire chief retires
All lanes on I-55 in Mississippi County are back open following an evening crash.
All lanes on I-55 in Mississippi County back open