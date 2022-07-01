July 1st marks the beginning of a new look Sun Belt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - July 1st, 2022 marks the beginning of a new look Sun Belt.
Arkansas State is now in the same conference as Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion, and James Madison. The Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd, and Monarchs arrive from Conference USA, the Dukes from the Colonial Athletic Association. The SBC now has 14 members.
The Red Wolves will compete in the Sun Belt West. The expansion shifts Troy from the East to the West.
Sun Belt West Division
Arkansas State
Louisiana
ULM
Southern Miss (formerly in Conference USA)
Texas State
South Alabama
Troy (moves from Sun Belt East)
Sun Belt East Division
Appalachian State
Coastal Carolina
Georgia State
Georgia Southern
James Madison (formerly in Colonial Athletic Association - FCS)
Marshall (formerly in Conference USA)
Old Dominion (formerly in Conference USA)
Watch more Gray coverage from the new Sun Belt teams below
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.