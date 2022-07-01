July 1st marks the beginning of a new look Sun Belt

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - July 1st, 2022 marks the beginning of a new look Sun Belt.

Arkansas State is now in the same conference as Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion, and James Madison. The Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd, and Monarchs arrive from Conference USA, the Dukes from the Colonial Athletic Association. The SBC now has 14 members.

The Sun Belt will officially be a 14 team league on July 1st. (Source: Sun Belt Conference)

The Red Wolves will compete in the Sun Belt West. The expansion shifts Troy from the East to the West.

Sun Belt West Division

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Southern Miss (formerly in Conference USA)

Texas State

South Alabama

Troy (moves from Sun Belt East)

Sun Belt East Division

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

James Madison (formerly in Colonial Athletic Association - FCS)

Marshall (formerly in Conference USA)

Old Dominion (formerly in Conference USA)

Watch more Gray coverage from the new Sun Belt teams below

Sun Belt welcomes Marshall to the conference

James Madison prepares to join Sun Belt on Friday

Sun Belt Conference Preview: Old Dominion

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.