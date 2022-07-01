Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 1st marks the beginning of a new look Sun Belt

Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference
Arkansas State is one of 14 members of the Sun Belt Conference(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - July 1st, 2022 marks the beginning of a new look Sun Belt.

Arkansas State is now in the same conference as Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion, and James Madison. The Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd, and Monarchs arrive from Conference USA, the Dukes from the Colonial Athletic Association. The SBC now has 14 members.

The Sun Belt will officially be a 14 team league on July 1st.
The Sun Belt will officially be a 14 team league on July 1st.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)

The Red Wolves will compete in the Sun Belt West. The expansion shifts Troy from the East to the West.

Sun Belt West Division

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Southern Miss (formerly in Conference USA)

Texas State

South Alabama

Troy (moves from Sun Belt East)

Sun Belt East Division

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

James Madison (formerly in Colonial Athletic Association - FCS)

Marshall (formerly in Conference USA)

Old Dominion (formerly in Conference USA)

Watch more Gray coverage from the new Sun Belt teams below

Sun Belt welcomes Marshall to the conference
James Madison prepares to join Sun Belt on Friday
Sun Belt Conference Preview: Old Dominion

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of a major highway is back open after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a...
Two “destructive” pipe bombs secured following evening discovery, arrest made
Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim

Latest News

Arkansas State women's golfer has 2 wins in 2021-22 season.
State of A-State: Women’s Golf
Women's Golf update
State of A-State: Women's Golf
Former Arkansas State catcher Parker Rowland commits to Arkansas. He played for the Red Wolves...
Former Red Wolves catcher Parker Rowland commits to Arkansas
The Red Wolves fell at Little Rock 64-55 Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas State will have four-year series with Little Rock in men’s and women’s basketball