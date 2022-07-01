Long-time Jonesboro fire chief retires

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After serving Jonesboro for 34 years, Fire Chief Kevin Miller has retired.

A large crowd of family and friends gathered to reflect on his career at Jonesboro Fire Department Station 3 on Thursday, June 30.

Miller said he has seen a lot of changes through his service and they went beyond the minimum effort for a job.

“This has been a group effort from a lot of people involved with this from my career and on, and the whole thing is trying to make the department better and to make things better for the public,” Miller said.

Assistant Chief Marty Hamrick will now act as the fire chief following Miller’s retirement.

