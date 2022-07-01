Energy Alert
Long-time Jonesboro fire chief retires

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After serving Jonesboro for 34 years, Fire Chief Kevin Miller has retired.

A large crowd of family and friends gathered to reflect on his career at Jonesboro Fire Department Station 3 on Thursday, June 30.

Miller said he has seen a lot of changes through his service and they went beyond the minimum effort for a job.

“This has been a group effort from a lot of people involved with this from my career and on, and the whole thing is trying to make the department better and to make things better for the public,” Miller said.

Assistant Chief Marty Hamrick will now act as the fire chief following Miller’s retirement.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

