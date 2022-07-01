Morant reportedly signs 5-year, $193 million extension with Grizzlies

Energy Alert
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Ja Morant will be a part of the Grizzlies for a long time to come. Just past the start of NBA free agency at midnight on the east coast, the All-Star point guard and the team reportedly came to terms on a 5-year, $193 million maximum extension. The details of the contract were reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Morant seemingly confirmed the extension himself by putting out a tweet saying “Memphis is my home.”

Morant told Action News 5 in an exclusive interview earlier this week when asked about a potential extension : “If Memphis wants me here, I’m here. This is my home.”

The news on Morant’s extension follows the Grizzlies re-signing his backup point guard, Tyus Jones, to a 2-year, $30 million earlier in the evening.

