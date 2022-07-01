Newport native Grant Black promoted to AAA Memphis

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A Newport native is a step closer to The Show.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that pitcher Grant Black was promoted from Springfield to Memphis. Black had a stellar May and June in relief in AA. He had a stretch of 15 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run spanning May 14th to June 21st.

The Greyhound alum is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA this season. Black has 33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings of work.

It’ll mark his 2nd stint in AAA. Black appeared in 14 games for Memphis in 2021, recording 23 K in 23 innings. He had a 3.91 ERA along with 1 save.

RHPs Grant Black and Ryan Loutos have been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).



OF Chase Pinder (AA) has been reinstated from the 7-day IL. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) July 1, 2022

The Redbirds continue their homestand this weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch times are Friday 7:05pm, Saturday 6:35pm, and Sunday 6:05pm at AutoZone Park.

