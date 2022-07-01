Rivercrest School District meet over funding on conversion charter school

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) – School leaders in one Mississippi County school district are hoping the state has their side on a new way to learn.

On Thursday, June 30, the Rivercrest School District met over submitting a charter to the state to create a conversion charter school for its seventh and eighth-grade students.

The school would be named Rivercrest Junior High Prep Academy.

In the meeting, officials said they would submit a charter application to the state by Friday and hope it is approved so they can receive grant money.

If approved, it would take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

To view the full plan, click here.

