Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Road shut down due to pipe bomb found, bomb squad at scene

Multiple law enforcement agencies have shut down part of a major highway due to a pipe bomb...
Multiple law enforcement agencies have shut down part of a major highway due to a pipe bomb being found.(Source: Anonymous)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have shut down part of a major highway due to a pipe bomb being found.

The area shut down is at Highway 141 and 358 (Finch Road) in Greene County. That’s about a mile away from the Loredo Grocery and Grill.

Law enforcement making sure people do not enter the active scene.
Law enforcement making sure people do not enter the active scene.(Source: KAIT-TV)

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, they recovered a stolen truck and found a pipe bomb inside.

The Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad is at the scene. They’re currently doing an x-ray on the pipe bomb according to Franks.

Craighead County deputies and Arkansas State Highway Police are also at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

You are urged to use caution and take an alternate route if you head through this area. If you live in this area, you are allowed to leave the area at this time.

Imani Williams is currently at the scene and will bring you the latest details on kait8.com, the Region 8 News app, and Region 8 News at 10.

#BREAKING: Highway 141 shutdown in Greene County after pipe bomb is found.

Posted by Region 8 News on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

School leaders in one Mississippi County school district are hoping the state has their side on...
Rivercrest School District meet over funding on conversion charter school
Women's Golf update
State of A-State: Women's Golf
Brayden Carmichael and Ayden Qualls sign to play college baseball
BIC baseball standouts Brayden Carmichael & Ayden Qualls going next level
A burn ban is in effect for the city limits of Marked Tree until further notice.
Marked Tree under burn ban heading into holiday weekend