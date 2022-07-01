Road shut down due to pipe bomb found, bomb squad at scene

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have shut down part of a major highway due to a pipe bomb being found.

The area shut down is at Highway 141 and 358 (Finch Road) in Greene County. That’s about a mile away from the Loredo Grocery and Grill.

Law enforcement making sure people do not enter the active scene. (Source: KAIT-TV)

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, they recovered a stolen truck and found a pipe bomb inside.

The Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad is at the scene. They’re currently doing an x-ray on the pipe bomb according to Franks.

Craighead County deputies and Arkansas State Highway Police are also at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: A pipe bomb was found in a truck on Highway 141 in Greene County according to police.



The road is blocked off at the 141 and 358 intersection.



I’ll be here to get any updates.



⁦@Region8News⁩ https://t.co/p20uF0Clah — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) July 1, 2022

You are urged to use caution and take an alternate route if you head through this area. If you live in this area, you are allowed to leave the area at this time.

#BREAKING: Highway 141 shutdown in Greene County after pipe bomb is found. Posted by Region 8 News on Thursday, June 30, 2022

