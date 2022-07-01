Sex offender, wife charged in child’s rape

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 2 sex offender is in custody after investigators said he raped a child and his wife allowed it.

Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause this week to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with rape. His wife, 38-year-old Lori Huckabee, was charged with permitting the abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators Chad Huckabee performed “deviate sexual acts on her” while in the couple’s care.

Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with rape. His wife, 38-year-old Lori Huckabee, is charged with permitting abuse of a minor. (Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)

During the June 13 interview, the victim alleged Lori Huckabee entered the bedroom while the alleged sexual assault was happening and told her husband to stop.

“Chad stopped, but Lori did not report the crime,” the investigator stated.

According to the affidavit, Lori Huckabee was in the same bed when her husband sexually assaulted the child on a different occasion. Again, investigators said she told him to stop but she did not report the crime.

Chad Huckabee is being held in the Fulton County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond. His wife is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Chad Huckabee is a registered Level 2 sex offender for indecent acts/liberties with a child.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.