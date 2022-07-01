Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sex offender, wife charged in child’s rape

Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with...
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with rape. His wife, 38-year-old Lori Huckabee, is charged with permitting abuse of a minor.(Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 2 sex offender is in custody after investigators said he raped a child and his wife allowed it.

Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause this week to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with rape. His wife, 38-year-old Lori Huckabee, was charged with permitting the abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators Chad Huckabee performed “deviate sexual acts on her” while in the couple’s care.

Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with...
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with rape. His wife, 38-year-old Lori Huckabee, is charged with permitting abuse of a minor.(Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)

During the June 13 interview, the victim alleged Lori Huckabee entered the bedroom while the alleged sexual assault was happening and told her husband to stop.

“Chad stopped, but Lori did not report the crime,” the investigator stated.

According to the affidavit, Lori Huckabee was in the same bed when her husband sexually assaulted the child on a different occasion. Again, investigators said she told him to stop but she did not report the crime.

Chad Huckabee is being held in the Fulton County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond. His wife is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Chad Huckabee is a registered Level 2 sex offender for indecent acts/liberties with a child.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of a major highway is back open after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a...
Two “destructive” pipe bombs secured following evening discovery, arrest made
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Manila mayor dies at 76
A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

A crash shut down the right lane of traffic on Red Wolf Boulevard Friday.
Lane on Red Wolf Boulevard back open following crash
J.D. Comstock/Baxter County Sheriff's Office
Baxter County, Ark. theft suspect arrested after crashing motorcycle in pursuit in Kansas
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash