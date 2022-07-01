Lane on Red Wolf Boulevard back open following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro crews have left the scene of a crash on Red Wolf Boulevard by the Arkansas State University Campus.

The crash could be seen from our weather camera on top of Centennial Bank Stadium and showed the crash just south of Aggie Road.

According to the Jonesboro desk sergeant, the crash involved 4-vehicles just after 12:25 p.m. Friday and there are no injuries reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., the lane has been cleared and all crews have left the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.