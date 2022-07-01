Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major slowdown along I-55 in Mississippi County

Those traveling along I-55 in Mississippi County will need to take caution.
Those traveling along I-55 in Mississippi County will need to take caution.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Those traveling along I-55 in Mississippi County will need to take caution.

IDrive Arkansas reported at 8:39 p.m. that there was an accident along the interstate at Mile Marker 29.7, which is about three miles southwest of Joiner.

(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

ArDOT officials said traffic is being diverted to South Exit 34.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for further details.

We will keep you updated on any new developments.

