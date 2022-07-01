TRAFFIC ALERT: Major slowdown along I-55 in Mississippi County
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Those traveling along I-55 in Mississippi County will need to take caution.
IDrive Arkansas reported at 8:39 p.m. that there was an accident along the interstate at Mile Marker 29.7, which is about three miles southwest of Joiner.
ArDOT officials said traffic is being diverted to South Exit 34.
Region 8 News has reached out to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for further details.
We will keep you updated on any new developments.
