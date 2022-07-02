Arkansas State great Sarah Sodoma continues NWSL journey with San Diego

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State all-time great has a chance to make her NWSL debut.

Sarah Sodoma signed another national team replacement contract with San Diego Wave FC. She was on the roster earlier in April in two matches but didn’t take the pitch. Sodoma will be available for selection in San Diego‘s upcoming game July 3rd vs. Washington Spirit. National Team Replacement players can be signed when a national team player is away on international duty and will not count against the team’s roster limit.

Sodoma had a decorated career with the Red Wolves. She was a five-time All-Sun Belt selection and a two-time Academic All-American. The Missouri native finished her A-State career with 93 career points, a program record and 9th-most in league history.

She also owns program records for goals (36), game-winning goals (10), shots (232), shots on goal (127), games played (89) and games started (85).

