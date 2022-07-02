Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were found in a Minnesota lake.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with...
Sex offender, wife charged in child’s rape
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

Latest News

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19