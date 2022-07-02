Energy Alert
BREAKING: Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old

A Jonesboro man has been arrested for the domestic battery of a 2-year-old.
A Jonesboro man has been arrested for the domestic battery of a 2-year-old.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro man has been arrested for the domestic battery of a 2-year-old.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department spokesperson, on July 1 Chanc Kaidon Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.

Reporter Chris Carter spoke with the mother of the little girl, Alexandria Gray, earlier this week. Gray said her daughter suffered a skull fracture and multiple brain bleeds.

The girl is recovering from her injuries at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

A bond has not been set.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

