Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with...
Sex offender, wife charged in child’s rape
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

Latest News

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
For now, wary US treads water with transformed COVID-19