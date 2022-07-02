JHS & Arkansas alum Austin Cook faring well at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (KAIT) - Jonesboro’s own Austin Cook makes another cut on the PGA Tour.

He shot 69 and 67 in the first two rounds of the John Deere Classic. Cook is at -6 overall and tied for 25th heading to the weekend.

The JHS & Arkansas alum is dialed in on the par-3 16th. Cook stuffed his tee shot within 6 feet on Thursday

Cook was even more accurate on the hole on Friday, throwing a dart to 3 feet. He birdied 16 on Thursday and Friday to get some momentum going.

Cook entered this week 166th in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 players at the end of the regular season qualify for the PGA Tour Playoffs. The first postseason stop is in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 11th-14th).

