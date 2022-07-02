Questions continue over Little Rock nightclub shooting five years later

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – July 1, 2017, is a day the city of Little Rock will never forget.

Around 2:30 a.m. that day, 25 people were hit by gunfire, while three more people were hurt while trying to escape the scene of a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge.

Five years year, there have only been a few arrests in the case.

Now many are questioning how can Little Rock prevent something like this from ever happening again?

According to content partner KARK, the shooting broke out during a concert being headlined by Finesse2Tymes.

His bodyguard, Kentrell Gwynn, was convicted on charges stemming from that night. He was released from prison in late 2019, according to records.

Tyler Jackson was arrested after the shooting and remains behind bars, KARK said.

On Thursday, a Little Rock Police spokesperson said a warrant for someone’s arrest remains active, but the name has not been released.

The rapper, whose legal name is Ricky Hampton, remains in federal prison. According to KARK, he was never charged in connection to the shooting but has been convicted on charges stemming from a nightclub shooting in Forrest City.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.