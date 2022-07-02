State Champion head coach Scott Bowlin calls it a career after 39 seasons

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A familiar face in Region 8 called it a career after 39 seasons on the bench. Scott Bowlin coached his final game at the AAA All-Star Game in late June, wrapping up a career full of wins.

“This game’s been great to me and it’s taught me a lot of things,” Bowlin said to Region 8 Sports after the All-Star Game.

The longtime coach ended his coaching career at Melbourne, using what he’s learned over the years to lead a major turnaround. The Bearkatz made 2 state tournament appearances and won a pair of 2A-2 regular season championships and 2 district tournament crowns.

He led Greene County Tech to the highest nest in the Natural State, winning 2 state titles in 3 years (2007 and 2009), making three straight finals appearances.

As Bowlin reflects on his career, the wins weren’t the most important thing.

“The winning that was something that at one time was pretty important, which it always is,” Bowlin said. “But now it’s about the experiences I’ve had throughout my 40 seasons.”

Bowlin would know about the wins, he picked up his 500th 11 years ago, but the experiences and relationships mean more to him. His former players are doctors, lawyers and coaches.

“I hope that most people can say that I treated them fairly, I did what was best for the program, I never made a decision based on one or two individuals,” Bowlin said. “I hope that they say I did it the right way.”

But what would he tell the younger version of himself that got into coaching for the first time?

“Enjoy the moment, network better, create friendships that will last forever and just enjoy what you’re doing and quit worrying about the stuff you can’t control,” Bowlin said. “Just enjoy the moment.”

