Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State Champion head coach Scott Bowlin calls it a career after 39 seasons

The longtime head coach retired after nearly 40 seasons in coaching.
The longtime head coach retired after nearly 40 seasons in coaching.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A familiar face in Region 8 called it a career after 39 seasons on the bench. Scott Bowlin coached his final game at the AAA All-Star Game in late June, wrapping up a career full of wins.

“This game’s been great to me and it’s taught me a lot of things,” Bowlin said to Region 8 Sports after the All-Star Game.

The longtime coach ended his coaching career at Melbourne, using what he’s learned over the years to lead a major turnaround. The Bearkatz made 2 state tournament appearances and won a pair of 2A-2 regular season championships and 2 district tournament crowns.

He led Greene County Tech to the highest nest in the Natural State, winning 2 state titles in 3 years (2007 and 2009), making three straight finals appearances.

As Bowlin reflects on his career, the wins weren’t the most important thing.

“The winning that was something that at one time was pretty important, which it always is,” Bowlin said. “But now it’s about the experiences I’ve had throughout my 40 seasons.”

Bowlin would know about the wins, he picked up his 500th 11 years ago, but the experiences and relationships mean more to him. His former players are doctors, lawyers and coaches.

“I hope that most people can say that I treated them fairly, I did what was best for the program, I never made a decision based on one or two individuals,” Bowlin said. “I hope that they say I did it the right way.”

But what would he tell the younger version of himself that got into coaching for the first time?

“Enjoy the moment, network better, create friendships that will last forever and just enjoy what you’re doing and quit worrying about the stuff you can’t control,” Bowlin said. “Just enjoy the moment.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Funeral services set for Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner

Latest News

The longtime HC retired after 39 seasons.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Longtime HC Scott Bowlin on retirement
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)
Brayden Carmichael and Ayden Qualls sign to play college baseball
BIC baseball standouts Brayden Carmichael & Ayden Qualls going next level
Conway native Madison Holloway won the All Arkansas Preps Female Athlete of the Year. She...
Conway’s Madison Holloway reflects on Female Athlete of the Year & signing with A-State