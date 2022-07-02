TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash that shut down a lane on Caraway Road.

The crash happened Saturday, July 2, around 3:15 pm near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road.

A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which fled the scene. Injuries have been reported but no confirmation on the extent of them.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

