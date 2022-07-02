Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road

Emergency crews are responding to a crash that has shut down Caraway Road
Emergency crews are responding to a crash that has shut down Caraway Road(KPTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash that shut down a lane on Caraway Road.

The crash happened Saturday, July 2, around 3:15 pm near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road.

A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash, two of which fled the scene. Injuries have been reported but no confirmation on the extent of them.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with...
Sex offender, wife charged in child’s rape

Latest News

Dry season hurts farmers.
Farmers in the Ozarks worried about a dry start to summer
The start to a dry summer is having local farmers worry
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, shoppers will spend, on average, $69 for 10...
Stretching thin: How far can $50 get you for a holiday cookout?
The scene of the Power Ultra nightclub shooting in July 1, 2017.
Questions continue over Little Rock nightclub shooting five years later