Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck.

On Thursday, June 30, multiple agencies responded to the scene at Highway 141 and 358 (Finch Road) in Greene County, about a mile away from the Loredo Grocery and Grill.

According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, they recovered a stolen truck and found two pipe bombs inside sometime after 7 p.m.

READ: Community in shock following late-night bomb scare

One of the pipe bombs contained gunpowder, which according to Franks, could have caused “lots of destruction”. However, he added while the bombs were active, they would have not gone off if someone picked them up.

ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler told Region 8 News those assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Explosives Unit and their equipment were not in Greene County at the time request for assistance was made by law enforcement.

He added the department has personnel assigned in different locations throughout the state and equipment pre-deployed in different regions to assist local law enforcement agencies.

WATCH: Chris Carter at the scene of the Thursday bomb scare>>>

#BREAKING: Highway 141 shutdown in Greene County after pipe bomb is found.

Posted by Region 8 News on Thursday, June 30, 2022

The two pipe bombs were safely secured by the bomb squad and transferred to their lab in Little Rock. By 9:30 p.m., the area was back open.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Tasia Tyler of Beech Grove was arrested in connection to the case. She was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and given a $7,500 bond.

(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

Region 8 News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

