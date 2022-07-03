Hot Holiday & Week Ahead

Sadly, we find ourselves back in a hot and dry pattern this week. It seems like we just can’t muster up a good rainfall. While there are some small chances for isolated storms, no widespread rain is expected this week. The pattern does start to change next weekend as the dome of high pressure weakens and allows a trough and cold front through Region 8. While it is still way too early to get excited about rain chances, it could produce the type of rainfall coverage that we need across all of Region 8. The overall pattern for rain does become more conducive for rain after this week. The overall pattern does support very hot temperatures this week. High temperatures will be near 100 and heat advisories are likely most days as heat indices reach 105 or higher each day. Stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.