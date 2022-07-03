Lake City puts a spin on a tradition

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake City is firing up a new tradition for the Fourth early this year. The city has moved away from its Spring Festival which was hosted every year in May.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the city had not hosted the Spring Fest in over two years.

The city is now celebrating its Community Fest. This festival will be hosted every year near Independence Day.

“We decided as a community to come back and get something so we can have things for our community to do and to show what Lake City is about,” said Daniel Haynes, president of the Community Fest.

The city showcased the same events that were presented at the Spring Fest but with a few additions.

At the new Community fest, there was a firework show.

There were over 20 vendors from around the state and 70 cars were registered for the antique car show. The community is thrilled to be able to host a festival again and looks forward to next year.

“Well right now we are going to have a kickball tournament going on, we got free bounce houses for all the kids, a dunking booth that I’m probably going to be in, and vendors, food vendors,” said Lake City Mayor, Cameron Tate.

This festival will now be hosted every year around the Fourth of July. The community is looking to expand the number of activities and vendors for the festival next year.

“We decided as a community to come back and get something for our community to do and to show what Lake City is all about,” said Tate.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.