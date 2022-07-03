Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lake City puts a spin on a tradition

Old Glory flies as the Lake City Community Fest continues on.
Old Glory flies as the Lake City Community Fest continues on.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake City is firing up a new tradition for the Fourth early this year. The city has moved away from its Spring Festival which was hosted every year in May.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the city had not hosted the Spring Fest in over two years.

The city is now celebrating its Community Fest. This festival will be hosted every year near Independence Day.

“We decided as a community to come back and get something so we can have things for our community to do and to show what Lake City is about,” said Daniel Haynes, president of the Community Fest.

The city showcased the same events that were presented at the Spring Fest but with a few additions.

At the new Community fest, there was a firework show.

There were over 20 vendors from around the state and 70 cars were registered for the antique car show. The community is thrilled to be able to host a festival again and looks forward to next year.

“Well right now we are going to have a kickball tournament going on, we got free bounce houses for all the kids, a dunking booth that I’m probably going to be in, and vendors, food vendors,” said Lake City Mayor, Cameron Tate.

This festival will now be hosted every year around the Fourth of July. The community is looking to expand the number of activities and vendors for the festival next year.

“We decided as a community to come back and get something for our community to do and to show what Lake City is all about,” said Tate.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
A Blytheville man died when he crashed into two different vehicles while driving in the wrong...
1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash
Police investigate injuries to two-year-old child.
‘Hold your babies. Love your babies’: Mother of abused 2-year-old seeks justice
According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Chad Michael Huckabee with...
Sex offender, wife charged in child’s rape

Latest News

Petrella Bonner performs inside the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Event raises money and awareness for poverty
Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.
BREAKING: Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old
On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off...
Community in shock following late-night bomb scare
More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is...
Bath & Body Works returning to Jonesboro