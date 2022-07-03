Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Melbourne’s Teague, McCarn share court for final time at AAA All-Star Game

McCarn played her final event as a high schooler in the AAA All-Star Game
McCarn played her final event as a high schooler in the AAA All-Star Game(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Melbourne great is preparing to make her mark at the college level. UT-Martin signee Kenley McCarn recently competed in the AAA All-Star Game, her last high school event she’ll play in.

We asked McCarn how she’s preparing for college hoops in Martin this summer.

“As of right now, I go every other week [to Martin],” McCarn said. “I’ve been there two weeks and it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve made it through, thank goodness. But yeah, I have three more weeks left this summer and then we officially move in August 18. And then we’ll have practice every day then. Just trying to get shots off when people are pressuring me, definitely making my shot more accurate.”

“She’s been a special player at Melbourne and I gave her so much credit for you know, any kind of award I’ve won,” Melbourne Head Coach Eric Teague said. “Anything we’ve done, she’s been a huge part of that and it’s just special for me to go out like this with her.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.
Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old
Emergency crews are responding to a crash that has shut down Caraway Road
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road
A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a...
Woman charged in connection to discovery of “destructive” pipe bombs
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Police officer involved in a car crash
Police officer involved in a car crash

Latest News

All-State standout will play at UTM
Teague, McCarn reflect on final game together
Future UT-Martin Skyhawk played in the AAA All-Star Game.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Kenley McCarn on AAA All-Star Game, Preparing for UT-Martin
The Melbourne coach was the head coach for the West All-Star Team in the AAA All-Star Girls...
Region 8 Sports Extra: Melbourne Coach Eric Teague after AAA All-Star Game
Newport native was called up to AAA Memphis Friday.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Newport native Grant Black on getting called up to AAA Memphis Redbirds