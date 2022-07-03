Melbourne’s Teague, McCarn share court for final time at AAA All-Star Game

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Melbourne great is preparing to make her mark at the college level. UT-Martin signee Kenley McCarn recently competed in the AAA All-Star Game, her last high school event she’ll play in.

We asked McCarn how she’s preparing for college hoops in Martin this summer.

“As of right now, I go every other week [to Martin],” McCarn said. “I’ve been there two weeks and it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve made it through, thank goodness. But yeah, I have three more weeks left this summer and then we officially move in August 18. And then we’ll have practice every day then. Just trying to get shots off when people are pressuring me, definitely making my shot more accurate.”

“She’s been a special player at Melbourne and I gave her so much credit for you know, any kind of award I’ve won,” Melbourne Head Coach Eric Teague said. “Anything we’ve done, she’s been a huge part of that and it’s just special for me to go out like this with her.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.