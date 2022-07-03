Newport native Grant Black shines in 2022 AAA debut for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - A Newport native made his season debut in AAA Memphis Saturday night. Grant Black toed the rubber for the Redbirds in the fourth and fifth innings, tossing two scoreless innings against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

He worked a perfect fourth with a strikeout, a groundout and a lineout. He ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth with a one-out walk, but worked out of it with two flyouts to end the threat. He left with a no-decision.

Newport native Grant Black now in to pitch for the Redbirds. pic.twitter.com/per1zrvylb — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) July 3, 2022

Black joined AAA Memphis Friday after pitching 22 games in AA Springfield, recording 1 save and allowing 13 earned runs in 31.2 innings pitched. He struck out 33 while walking 17.

Cardinals LHP Steven Matz got the start in the Redbirds game in a rehab appearance. He worked three innings, striking out three. He is working his way back after getting placed on the IL due to left shoulder inflammation in May.

