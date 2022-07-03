Energy Alert
Newport native Grant Black shines in 2022 AAA debut for Memphis

Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.
Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - A Newport native made his season debut in AAA Memphis Saturday night. Grant Black toed the rubber for the Redbirds in the fourth and fifth innings, tossing two scoreless innings against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

He worked a perfect fourth with a strikeout, a groundout and a lineout. He ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth with a one-out walk, but worked out of it with two flyouts to end the threat. He left with a no-decision.

Black joined AAA Memphis Friday after pitching 22 games in AA Springfield, recording 1 save and allowing 13 earned runs in 31.2 innings pitched. He struck out 33 while walking 17.

Cardinals LHP Steven Matz got the start in the Redbirds game in a rehab appearance. He worked three innings, striking out three. He is working his way back after getting placed on the IL due to left shoulder inflammation in May.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

