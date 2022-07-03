Police officer involved in a car crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A police officer was transported to an emergency room following a car crash.

According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a Hardy Officer was involved in a wreck on the Hardy 63 bypass on July 2.

The officer’s injuries are unknown, but they are being transported to a local emergency room for evaluation.

“At this time the officer’s name will not be released as Arkansas state police is investigating the accident,” said Rose.

