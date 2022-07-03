Energy Alert
Police officer involved in a car crash

Police officer involved in a car crash
Police officer involved in a car crash(Scott Rose)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A police officer was transported to an emergency room following a car crash.

According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a Hardy Officer was involved in a wreck on the Hardy 63 bypass on July 2.

The officer’s injuries are unknown, but they are being transported to a local emergency room for evaluation.

“At this time the officer’s name will not be released as Arkansas state police is investigating the accident,” said Rose.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

