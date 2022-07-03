Springfield woman shares how thieves stole gas from her son’s truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Carolyn Jolley, A Springfield native, said she heard a bang at 2:30 a.m. on July 2.

Jolley said her son went outside her house and didn’t see anything, but when she woke up, she smelled gas all over the driveway at her home in north Springfield. That’s when her son found his truck’s gas tank punctured.

”I would have never dreamed of such a thing,” said Jolley. “I’d never heard of such a thing.”

Jolley had her son drive down from Nebraska for some 4th of July fun, but what they found was something she couldn’t expect.

“We could really smell the gas, and it’s all over the ground,” said Jolley.

Jolley said her son’s truck had no broken windows, locks, or anything that was stolen.

“He put $100 in it to fill it,” said Jolley. “They drained it, and it cost me another 100 to refill it.”

Jolley said she thinks the thieves didn’t even get most of the gas because they found it was all over her driveway.

She immediately reported the incident to the police and told her neighbors.

“They’ve been parking their cars on the side of the street, and when I looked down the street after alerting them, they all pull them in driveways,” said Jolley.

Jolley said the puncture was small but carried a hefty fee.

“It’s $1,000 for the gas tank,” said Jolley.

Luckily, Jolley said they got a temporary patch kit for around $30. An auto shop employee told her thieves stole gas from six of their trucks.

“(The) hard thing is to make people more aware of what’s going on around them, and if they see stuff to report it,” said Jolley.

But she says the worst is realizing the depths people will go for material things.

“Very disheartening. I mean, had that person that needed gas showed up here and asked to do some yard work for gas money. I don’t have a lot of money, but I would have did it,” said Jolley. “I would much rather help somebody that way than to have them steal.”

Jolley said she would add security cameras. The police said you should.

