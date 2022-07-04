Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State in USFL recap: Odom dominates defensively, Adams breaks out

New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of...
New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)(USFL)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The inaugural USFL season wrapped up with the Birmingham Stallions holding off the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 Sunday night. One A-State player started in the championship game: Safety Cody Brown recorded three tackles and two pass deflections for the Stars.

With the first season in the books, here’s a look at how Region 8 players did in the USFL.

DE Chris Odom (Houston) - 41 tackles (29 solo), 12.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 6 FF

Odom led the USFL in sacks, sack yards (91) and forced fumbles. He was third in tackles for loss. The USFL Defensive Player of the Year also blocked four field goals.

WR Jonathan Adams (New Orleans) - 58 targets, 31 receptions (0 drops), 406 yards, 121 yards after catch, 3 TDs

Adams was top five in the league in targets (5th) and yards (4th). The JHS alum snagged a game-winning touchdown in week four against Houston, landing at number three of the team’s top five plays of the season.

S Cody Brown (Philadelphia) - 57 tackles (41 solo), 1 TFL, 3 pass deflections

Brown ranked top 15 in the league in tackles (14th) and pass deflections (T-10th).

KR Cameron Echols-Luper (New Jersey) - 26 returns, 748 return yards, 1 rush TD

The former Red Wolf was second in the USFL in kick return yards. He added one rushing touchdown against Michigan.

WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 9 receptions, 124 yards, TD

The Lyon alum battled injury this season but goes down in history for scoring the first touchdown of the inaugural season. He finished that game with five catches for 100 yards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.
Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Police officer involved in a car crash
Police officer involved in a car crash
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against...
Three former Razorbacks face off in NBA Summer League as Lakers beat Warriors
Arkansas State DL
Several outlets name Preseason All-Sun Belt teams, six Arkansas State players named
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
JHS & Arkansas alum Austin Cook finishes inside top 20 at John Deere Classic
Signed National Team Replacement Contract with San Diego Wave FC
A-State all-time goal leader Sarah Sodoma signs replacement contract with San Diego Wave FC