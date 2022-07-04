A-State in USFL recap: Odom dominates defensively, Adams breaks out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - The inaugural USFL season wrapped up with the Birmingham Stallions holding off the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 Sunday night. One A-State player started in the championship game: Safety Cody Brown recorded three tackles and two pass deflections for the Stars.

With the first season in the books, here’s a look at how Region 8 players did in the USFL.

DE Chris Odom (Houston) - 41 tackles (29 solo), 12.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 6 FF

Odom led the USFL in sacks, sack yards (91) and forced fumbles. He was third in tackles for loss. The USFL Defensive Player of the Year also blocked four field goals.

🔥😤 @Chrisodom98 has been nightmare fuel for offenses around the league all season



The Defensive Player of the Year put on a show every week for the @USFLGamblers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MnoMARIkfO — USFL (@USFL) June 22, 2022

WR Jonathan Adams (New Orleans) - 58 targets, 31 receptions (0 drops), 406 yards, 121 yards after catch, 3 TDs

Adams was top five in the league in targets (5th) and yards (4th). The JHS alum snagged a game-winning touchdown in week four against Houston, landing at number three of the team’s top five plays of the season.

S Cody Brown (Philadelphia) - 57 tackles (41 solo), 1 TFL, 3 pass deflections

Brown ranked top 15 in the league in tackles (14th) and pass deflections (T-10th).

OH MY GOODNESS 😳



What a hit by Cody Brown 😤💥



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/knfneFukD7 — USFL (@USFL) June 13, 2022

KR Cameron Echols-Luper (New Jersey) - 26 returns, 748 return yards, 1 rush TD

The former Red Wolf was second in the USFL in kick return yards. He added one rushing touchdown against Michigan.

Incredible offense + incredible celebration. 🎳



Just normal Generals stuff.



📺 @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/lwBPmylvSo — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 11, 2022

WR Randy Satterfield (Lyon - New Jersey) - 9 receptions, 124 yards, TD

The Lyon alum battled injury this season but goes down in history for scoring the first touchdown of the inaugural season. He finished that game with five catches for 100 yards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.