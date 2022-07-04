Energy Alert
Boat catches on fire at popular lake

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) -A boat caught on fire at Norfork Lake hours before Independence Day.

The call came into the Baxter County Sherriff’s Office Saturday, July 3, around 9:05 p.m according to dispatch.

A dispatcher with the department confirmed a boat caught on fire at Norfork Lake, near the Tracy Ferry Marina in Moutain Home.

The dispatcher said one person was on the boat when it caught fire but it is unknown at the time if any injuries occurred. No word on if the fire has been extinguished.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

