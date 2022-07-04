Cardinals announce Malcom Nunez and Inohan Paniagua top minor leaguers for the month of June

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the month of June.

Springfield Cardinals’ first baseman Malcom Nunez led all minor leaguers with a .381 batting average, .454 on-base average, .726 slugging percentage, and a 1.180 OPS. He was ranked first in home runs, nine total, and 27 RBI’s in 23 games. Baseball America currently ranks Nunez as the 17th best prospect in the Cardinals organization.

Palm Beach Cardinals pitcher Inohan Paniagua led all Cardinals minor league starters with a 4-1 record, 2.18 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts within five starts. He ranks first among qualified Cardinals minor league pitchers in strikeouts with 91, second in ERA with 2.33, and third in wins with five. Inohan also leads the league among all Single-A pitchers in innings pitched and strikeouts.

