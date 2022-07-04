Emergency crews on scene of a rollover crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responding to a rollover crash south of Blytheville.

Sometime after 2:00 p.m. police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 61 south of Blytheville.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said four people were in the car when it crashed. One person has been taken to the hospital and three others are waiting on the scene to be taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

