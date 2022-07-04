Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Three former Razorbacks face off in NBA Summer League as Lakers beat Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against...
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022.((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu))
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There was a lot of Arkansas flavor last night in the NBA Summer League. Three former Razorbacks played in the same game.

Mason Jones had 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block as the Lakers beat the Warriors 100-77.

NBA champion Moses Moody had 9 points, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 rebound for Golden State. JD Notae chipped in 3 points, 1 steal, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.
Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake
Police officer involved in a car crash
Police officer involved in a car crash
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of...
A-State in USFL recap: Odom dominates defensively, Adams breaks out
Arkansas State DL
Several outlets name Preseason All-Sun Belt teams, six Arkansas State players named
Jonesboro native Austin Cook continues competing on the PGA Tour.
JHS & Arkansas alum Austin Cook finishes inside top 20 at John Deere Classic
Signed National Team Replacement Contract with San Diego Wave FC
A-State all-time goal leader Sarah Sodoma signs replacement contract with San Diego Wave FC