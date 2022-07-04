Three former Razorbacks face off in NBA Summer League as Lakers beat Warriors

There was a lot of Arkansas flavor last night in the NBA Summer League. Three former Razorbacks played in the same game.

Mason Jones had 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block as the Lakers beat the Warriors 100-77.

NBA champion Moses Moody had 9 points, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 rebound for Golden State. JD Notae chipped in 3 points, 1 steal, 1 rebound, and 1 assist.

