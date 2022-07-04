Grizzlies announce 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League roster

Energy Alert
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Grizzlies fans will have an opportunity to catch their draft picks in action in the NBA Summer League. Memphis announced their 2022 roster for the Salt Lake City stretch of the Summer League.

Headlining the roster are 2022 first-round picks Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. Both signed their multi-year rookie contracts this week, according to the team. Kenny Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams also signed their rookie contracts, a two-way deal.

Xavier Tillman, Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama saw action last season for the Grizz, with Williams seeing the court the most. The 10th overall pick in 2021 averaged 22 minutes a game, putting up over 8 points per game.

LaRavia averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in his final season at Wake Forest. Roddy was the Mountain West Player of the Year, he averaged 19 points a night at Colorado State.

All will suit up for the Grizzlies this week in the Summer League. Memphis faces the 76ers Tuesday at 6 on ESPN.

