Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 4th: What you need to know

Boat on fire at Norfork lake
Boat on fire at Norfork lake(Alissa McCallister)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sadly, we find ourselves back in a hot and dry pattern this week.

It seems like we just can’t muster up a good rainfall.

While there are some small chances for isolated storms, no widespread rain is expected this week.

The pattern does start to change next weekend as the dome of high pressure weakens and allows a trough and cold front through Region 8.

While it is still way too early to get excited about rain chances, it could produce the type of rainfall coverage that we need across all of Region 8.

The overall pattern for rain does become more conducive for rain after this week.

The overall pattern does support very hot temperatures this week.

High temperatures will be near 100 and heat advisories are likely most days as heat indices reach 105 or higher each day. Stay cool!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Protests continue in Ohio after police released the body cam footage.

Multiple boats are destroyed in a marina fire.

A suspect is arrested in connection to a child abuse case.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic battering.
Arrest made in the case of an abused 2-year-old
Police officer involved in a car crash
Police officer involved in a car crash
Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Emergency crews are responding to a crash that has shut down Caraway Road
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road
Old Glory flies as the Lake City Community Fest continues on.
Lake City puts a spin on a tradition

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Alissa McCallister provided photos of the scene.
Boat catches on fire at popular lake
Longtime head coach reflects on decades-long career
Melbourne HC Scott Bowlin retires after decades-long, state-championship career
Signed National Team Replacement Contract with San Diego Wave FC
A-State all-time goal leader Sarah Sodoma signs replacement contract with San Diego Wave FC