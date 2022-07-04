Energy Alert
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad are investigating.(WIS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to a release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers discovered that two people had been shot.

The other victim was taken to Missouri Delta Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder. They are expected to recover.

Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died as a result of her gunshot injuries after being taken to...
Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died as a result of her gunshot injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Sikeston DPS)

Sikeston DPS Chief Jim McMillen says the shooting took place at Hucks Gas Station around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 3.

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad are investigating.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573)471-4711 or our tip line at (573)475-3774.

