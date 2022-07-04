Reaves brothers to host basketball camp at Lyon
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time, Newark natives Austin and Spencer Reaves will host a basketball camp at Lyon College from July 28-30. The camp is for those ranging from third to 12th graders.
Austin just finished his rookie season with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, playing in 61 games and starting 19. He averaged 7 points and 3 rebounds a game, shooting 46 percent from the field.
He ended his season on a high note, becoming only the second undrafted rookie in NBA history to drop a triple-double, with a season-high 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Denver. He joined Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Lonzo Ball as the only rookies to record a triple-double in franchise history.
Spencer just wrapped up his fourth season playing professional ball overseas. He averaged 14.1 points per game for Bayer Giants Leverkusen in Germany, scoring a career-high 29 points in February. He was named an honorable mention for the All-Eurobasket.com Germany ProA Team. He signed with another team in Germany -- Brose Bamberg -- over the offseason.
The camp will take place at Lyon College’s Becknell Gym. Third through 7th graders will go from 8:00-11:30 am on Thursday and Friday, with 8th-12th graders going from noon-3:30 pm on the same days.
The final day of the camp features all campers and is Saturday from 8:00 am to noon.
The cost for the camp is $175 per person if paid over PayPal, Venmo or Cash App and $200 per person if paid using cash or check.
Campers must fill out this form to sign up. Spots are limited with a max of 75 campers per session.
