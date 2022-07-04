Reaves brothers to host basketball camp at Lyon

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time, Newark natives Austin and Spencer Reaves will host a basketball camp at Lyon College from July 28-30. The camp is for those ranging from third to 12th graders.

This will be a great camp that kids need to attend. If you are a coach in the area please retweet so the info gets out. pic.twitter.com/r2ADzAXqc3 — Isaac Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks32) July 4, 2022

Austin just finished his rookie season with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, playing in 61 games and starting 19. He averaged 7 points and 3 rebounds a game, shooting 46 percent from the field.

He ended his season on a high note, becoming only the second undrafted rookie in NBA history to drop a triple-double, with a season-high 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Denver. He joined Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Lonzo Ball as the only rookies to record a triple-double in franchise history.

In the season finale, Austin Reaves became just the 2nd undrafted rookie in NBA history to drop a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/umlLFyYk5f — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 12, 2022

Spencer just wrapped up his fourth season playing professional ball overseas. He averaged 14.1 points per game for Bayer Giants Leverkusen in Germany, scoring a career-high 29 points in February. He was named an honorable mention for the All-Eurobasket.com Germany ProA Team. He signed with another team in Germany -- Brose Bamberg -- over the offseason.

The camp will take place at Lyon College’s Becknell Gym. Third through 7th graders will go from 8:00-11:30 am on Thursday and Friday, with 8th-12th graders going from noon-3:30 pm on the same days.

The final day of the camp features all campers and is Saturday from 8:00 am to noon.

The cost for the camp is $175 per person if paid over PayPal, Venmo or Cash App and $200 per person if paid using cash or check.

Campers must fill out this form to sign up. Spots are limited with a max of 75 campers per session.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.