Several outlets name Preseason All-Sun Belt teams, six Arkansas State players named

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As football season inches closer, several outlets are releasing their preseason All-Sun Belt picks, and several Arkansas State players were picked to be All-Sun Belt caliber players.

DE/LB Kivon Bennett (Sr.) : Athlon Sports First-Team All-Defense, Phil Steele ’s Third-Team LB Bennett recorded 16 and a half tackles for a loss in 2021, leading the conference with 8 sacks.

KR/PR Johnnie Lang (Sr.) : Athlon Sports First-Team All-Special Teams, Phil Steele’s Second-Team Punt Returner Lang led the SBC with 8 yards per punt return, including a 63-yard TD at Tulsa.

WR Te’Vailance Hunt (Sr.) : Athlon Sports Second-Team All-Offense, Phil Steele’s Fourth-Team WR. Hunt had 51 catches for 740 yards and 6 touchdowns, including two games eclipsing the 100-yard mark.

P Ryan Hanson (Soph.) : Athlon Sports Fourth-Team All-Special Teams, Phil Steele’s Second-Team P Hanson averaged 44 yards per punt in 2021, good for 3rd in the Sun Belt. He landed 22 punts inside the 20 (5th Sun Belt) with a long of 67 (2nd-longest in SBC).

TE Emmanual Stevenson (Soph.) : Athlon Sports Fourth-Team All-Offense The pride of Eufaula had 22 grabs for 193 yards and 2 scores in his true freshman season.

OL Ethan Miner (Soph.) : Athlon Sports Fourth-Team All-Offense Miner started 11 games last season, lining up at left guard and center. He allowed just two sacks last season.



Arkansas State kicks off the season on September 3rd at home against Grambling.

