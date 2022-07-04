Energy Alert
Take a Road Trip: The Bulldog Restaurant

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re here in Bald Knob at the Bulldog Restaurant. It’s one of the most famous restaurants in Arkansas and it’s strawberry shortcake season. The Bulldog is known for their sweet strawberry shortcake.

“The Bulldog has been open since 1978. Bob Miller and Nancy Miller were the previous owners and they opened it up then,” said Jennifer Muckelberg, owner of The Bulldog.

“The big thing is the strawberry shortcake. Everything is fresh, homemade. There is so much that goes into the shortbread,” she said. “There are a few of us who only have got the recipe and know how to roll it out so it’s a huge secret.”

“You know, we have a lady here right now that’s it really all on her shoulders. The good thing is she enjoys doing it.” Muckelberg added.

“I’m making shortcake for the strawberry shortcake that we make seasonally,” said Cindy Long, employee at the Bulldog.

Long explained the process of making the shortcake.

“I will cut it into squares. Of course, they’re not all even,” she said. “And then we will sugar it and then we will spray it with butter. And then we put it on trays and we cook it in the oven until it’s golden brown.”

The shortcake is such a big deal to the community.

“I love it. This is my favorite thing to do every year,” said Long. “I can’t wait for it to start. I can’t wait for it to stop. It’s really, I mean, it’s time-consuming but I love it.”

To see more from our trip to the Bulldog Restaurant, go to kait8.com/roadtrip

