Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A teenager drowned Sunday on a Cleburne County lake.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue divers were dispatched after 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a call of a teenage boy jumping into the lake off of Trouble Island.

(Cleburne County Sheriff's Office)

The teen did not resurface. His name has not been released.

This is the second drowning this season.

