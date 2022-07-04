Energy Alert
Teen drowns on Greers Ferry Lake

(MGN, Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A teenager drowned Sunday on a Cleburne County lake.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue divers were dispatched after 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a call of a teenage boy jumping into the lake off of Trouble Island.

(Cleburne County Sheriff's Office)

The teen did not resurface. His name has not been released.

This is the second drowning this season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

