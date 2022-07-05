Energy Alert
Arkansas State volleyball reveals 2022 schedule

By A-State Athletics
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Entering his first season at the helm of the Arkansas State volleyball program, head coach Brian Gerwig announced the 2022 schedule Tuesday.

A-State opens the season at home for the third year in a row, hosting Saint Louis, Mississippi Valley State and former Sun Belt foe Little Rock in its annual home tournament (Aug. 26-27) inside First National Bank Arena. In total, 11 home matches dot the calendar for Gerwig’s first season.

The Red Wolves then finish pre-conference play with three consecutive road tournaments, starting Sept. 2-3 with the Skyhawk Invitational hosted by UT Martin. There, A-State will tangle with the host Skyhawks as well as Western Illinois and Alabama A&M.

A trip to Muncie, Ind., is next on the docket (Sept. 9-10), where the Scarlet and Black will face Ball State, Green Bay and Alabama. The host Cardinals finished the 2021 season 30-4 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

For the final trio of non-conference matches, A-State travels to Nacogdoches, Texas, for a tournament hosted by Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 16-17). In addition to a match with the host Lady Jacks, the Red Wolves will also face Eastern Washington and new Division-I addition Texas A&M-Commerce.

A-State then returns home for the start of Sun Belt Conference play, opening with a pair of contests versus Georgia Southern (Sept. 23-24). The Red Wolves wrap up the busy month of September with two matches at Louisiana (Sept. 29-30).

A four-match home stand against 2021 league champion South Alabama (Oct. 6-7) and NIVC participant Troy (Oct. 14-15) begin October, followed by a four-match road swing. The road trip begins at first-year conference mate Southern Miss (Oct. 21-22), then a pair of matches at Texas State (Oct. 28-29).

The Red Wolves return home for their final two home bouts, hosting ULM (Nov. 4-5) before traveling to Sun Belt newcomer Marshall to conclude the regular season (Nov. 10-11).

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championship begins Nov. 16 in Foley, Ala., with the final set for Sunday, Nov. 20.

Season tickets start at $50 for general admission or $100 for courtside seats. Those interested in volleyball season tickets can log in to their ticket account or call the A-State Box Office at 870-972-2781.

The deadline to renew season tickets is August 15.

