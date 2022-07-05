Bridge replacement to shut down Highway 141

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists who travel Highway 141 in Greene County will need to find an alternate route in the coming weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that a one-mile section south of Walcott will close for bridge replacement.

Contractors will begin the work on Monday, July 11.

The project is expected to last 30 days with the highway set to re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

ArDOT stated traffic will be rerouted along Greene County Road 755. Trucks will be detoured onto Highways 358 and 412.

